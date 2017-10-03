Back to Main page
Syrian foreign minister to visit Russia on October 9-11 — media

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 03, 23:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Al-Moallem will meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Syrian-Russian Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem will pay a visit to Russia on October 9-11 to take part in a meeting of the Syrian-Russian Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation that will be held in Sochi, the news agency SANA reported on Tuesday.

Al-Moallem will meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Sochi meeting to discuss the latest regional and international developments, SANA reported.

Foreign policy
