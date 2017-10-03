Syrian foreign minister to visit Russia on October 9-11 — media

Work underway to increase number of affordable 2018 World Cup tickets — officialSport October 03, 23:31
MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem will pay a visit to Russia on October 9-11 to take part in a meeting of the Syrian-Russian Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation that will be held in Sochi, the news agency SANA reported on Tuesday.
Al-Moallem will meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Sochi meeting to discuss the latest regional and international developments, SANA reported.