Russian lawmakers plan to meet with US’ new ambassador to Russia — senior MP

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 03, 18:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin received newly-appointed ambassadors from twenty nations, including the United States, to receive their credentials

Share
Read also
US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman

US new ambassador pledges to rebuild trust in US-Russia relations

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian lawmakers plan to meet with the United States’ new ambassador to Russia, Jon Huntsman, to discuss the Russian-US relations, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house, told TASS on Tuesday.

"Our committee sees it as its top priority to regain the constructive level in the Russian-US relations. We hope our lawmakers will soon meet with US’ new Ambassador Jon Huntsman," he said.

"Naturally, the agenda will include all key issues of bilateral relations, including steps to unfreeze their parliamentary dimension," he said, adding that it is a general practice with Russian lawmakers to meet with heads of foreign diplomatic missions. "Our committee even has an informal ambassadorial club, which organized a meeting with Latin American ambassador not long ago," Slutsky noted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin received newly-appointed ambassadors from twenty nations, including the United States, to receive their credentials. Speaking at the ceremony, US’ new Ambassador to Russian Jon Huntsman pledged to do his best to rebuild trust in relations between the two countries. He also said he plans "to seek out Russian people from all walks of life.".

