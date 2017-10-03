Russian stands for predictable cooperation with US based on equality — Putin

Putin concerned over Catalonia crisisRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 03, 14:28
MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia stands for constructive and predictable cooperation with the United States based on the principles of equality, respect to national interests and non-interference into domestic affairs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at a credentials presentation ceremony attended by newly-appointed foreign ambassadors, including US’ Jon Huntsman.
The current level of relations between Moscow and Washington "cannot be seen as satisfactory," Putin said. "We stand for constructive, predictable and mutually beneficial cooperation. We are confident that it should be based on strict compliance with the principles of equality, respect to national interests, non-interference into domestic affairs."
The Russian leader once again expressed his most sincere condolences to the US leaders and the nation over the mass shooting in Las Vegas killing dozens and wounding hundreds of people. "We are mourning with those who lost their near and dear and wish the soonest recovery to all those wounded," Putin said.