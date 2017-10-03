Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian stands for predictable cooperation with US based on equality — Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 03, 14:44 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin comments on Moscow-Washington relations

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia stands for constructive and predictable cooperation with the United States based on the principles of equality, respect to national interests and non-interference into domestic affairs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at a credentials presentation ceremony attended by newly-appointed foreign ambassadors, including US’ Jon Huntsman.

The current level of relations between Moscow and Washington "cannot be seen as satisfactory," Putin said. "We stand for constructive, predictable and mutually beneficial cooperation. We are confident that it should be based on strict compliance with the principles of equality, respect to national interests, non-interference into domestic affairs."

The Russian leader once again expressed his most sincere condolences to the US leaders and the nation over the mass shooting in Las Vegas killing dozens and wounding hundreds of people. "We are mourning with those who lost their near and dear and wish the soonest recovery to all those wounded," Putin said.

Read also

Who is US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman

Kremlin hopes new US ambassador will play role in mending ties with Russia

Lavrov: Moscow won’t tolerate crusade to blame Russia for everything under the sun in US

Russian diplomat warns there will be response if US violates Open Skies Treaty

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
UAE wants to buy over a squadron of Su-35 advanced fighter jets from Russia
2
Putin concerned over Catalonia crisis
3
Russian airstrikes wipe out 300 IS militants on Euphrates eastern bank
4
Donetsk envoy comments on Kiev’s law on Donbass reintegration
5
Ukraine’s MP says there will be no special status for Donbass
6
Putin calls to boost trade with Turkmenistan
7
Russia ready to boost relations with India — ambassador
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама