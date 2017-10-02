Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow points to new attempts of US intelligence to trespass on its San Francisco mission

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 02, 19:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On October 2, the Foreign Ministry already reported about US special agents walking around the premises of the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. US special agents are getting ready for a new attempt to trespass on the grounds of Russia’s facility in San Francisco, the Russian Foreign Ministry wrote on its Facebook page on Monday.

"US intelligence agencies are preparing for trespassing on the grounds of the Russian diplomatic facility in San Francisco," says an inscription to the video posted on the ministry’s website. "Five vehicles of US intelligence agencies can be seen at our facility at the present moment," it said.

Read also
Consulate-General of Russia in San Francisco

Moscow slams US intelligence for trespassing again on its San Francisco mission

The video shows a man, supposedly a special agent, getting out of one of the cars that stopped at the building and trying to trespass on the territory of the Russian diplomatic mission, but leaving as he sees himself filmed.

Early on Monday, the Foreign Ministry already reported about US special agents walking around the premises of the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco during the night.

A video posted by the ministry apparently showed two US special agents, wandering round the Russian diplomatic mission’s premises in San Francisco in the dark, carrying flashlights and quickly fleeing the scene in a car once people with cameras approached them.

"The terror that flaps in the night. #DarkwingDuck2. The Americans try to infiltrate our property in San Francisco again," the Facebook post said. Moreover, the ministry pointed out in its comment that agents from US intelligence and police continue to unlawfully trespass on the grounds of Russia’s diplomatic facilities violating international law and their own legislation.

On September 2, US authorities closed Russia’s Consulate-General in San Francisco, the trade mission in Washington and its office in New York. The former two facilities are Russian government property that enjoys diplomatic immunity. Moscow considers the seizure of its diplomatic property as an openly hostile act and calls on Washington to immediately return these facilities.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow points to new attempts of US intelligence to trespass on its San Francisco mission
2
Russian Nobel Prize winners
3
Munich Betrayal allowed Hitler to unleash World War Two — Russian Foreign Ministry
4
Who is US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman
5
Putin emphasizes Beijing's "grand success" when greeting China's leader
6
Russian, Turkmen presidents sign strategic partnership treaty
7
Kremlin comments on Catalan independence referendum
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама