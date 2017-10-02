Moscow points to new attempts of US intelligence to trespass on its San Francisco mission

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. US special agents are getting ready for a new attempt to trespass on the grounds of Russia’s facility in San Francisco, the Russian Foreign Ministry wrote on its Facebook page on Monday.

"US intelligence agencies are preparing for trespassing on the grounds of the Russian diplomatic facility in San Francisco," says an inscription to the video posted on the ministry’s website. "Five vehicles of US intelligence agencies can be seen at our facility at the present moment," it said.

The video shows a man, supposedly a special agent, getting out of one of the cars that stopped at the building and trying to trespass on the territory of the Russian diplomatic mission, but leaving as he sees himself filmed.

Early on Monday, the Foreign Ministry already reported about US special agents walking around the premises of the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco during the night.

A video posted by the ministry apparently showed two US special agents, wandering round the Russian diplomatic mission’s premises in San Francisco in the dark, carrying flashlights and quickly fleeing the scene in a car once people with cameras approached them.

"The terror that flaps in the night. #DarkwingDuck2. The Americans try to infiltrate our property in San Francisco again," the Facebook post said. Moreover, the ministry pointed out in its comment that agents from US intelligence and police continue to unlawfully trespass on the grounds of Russia’s diplomatic facilities violating international law and their own legislation.

On September 2, US authorities closed Russia’s Consulate-General in San Francisco, the trade mission in Washington and its office in New York. The former two facilities are Russian government property that enjoys diplomatic immunity. Moscow considers the seizure of its diplomatic property as an openly hostile act and calls on Washington to immediately return these facilities.