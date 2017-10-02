Moscow slams US intelligence for trespassing again on its San Francisco mission

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. US special agents continue to illegally trespass on the grounds of Russia’s facilities, particularly in San Francisco, the Russian Foreign Ministry wrote on its Facebook page on Monday.

A video posted by the ministry apparently shows two US special agents, who are wandering round the Russian Consulate-General’s premises in San Francisco in the dark, carrying flashlights and quickly flee the scene in a car once people with cameras approach them.

"The terror that flaps in the night. #DarkwingDuck2. The Americans try to infiltrate our property in San Francisco again," the Facebook post said. Moreover, the ministry pointed out in its comment that agents from US intelligence and police continue to unlawfully trespass on the grounds of Russia’s diplomatic facilities violating international law and their own legislation.

On September 2, US authorities closed Russia’s Consulate-General in San Francisco, the trade mission in Washington and its office in New York. The former two facilities are Russian government property that enjoys diplomatic immunity. Moscow considers the seizure of its diplomatic property as an openly hostile act and calls on Washington to immediately return these facilities.