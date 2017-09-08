FBI may be preparing provocation against Russia in San Francisco consulate — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova does not rule out that FBI employees staying in the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco may plant documents compromising Russia there for the purpose of provocation.

"It looks as if the American intelligence agencies are trying to organize an anti-Russian provocation and maybe even plant compromising materials in the building or discover them somehow in the future. Because we don’t have the foggiest idea of what they are doing now," she said.

"Special equipment has been installed, and some works are underway," Zakharova continued. "And no one is informing anyone, of course."

According to Moscow’s information, "employees of American intelligence agencies and the FBI directly stand behind everything that is now happening regarding Russian diplomats," the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman noted. She also reiterated that "the US as a host state should esteem and protect consular facilities and consular archives and not try to dispose of documents for its own benefit.".

The US is destabilizing relations between Moscow and Washington, as well as the world order, by its actions towards Russian diplomatic property, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman said.

"This behavior is inappropriate for a subject of international law and a permanent member of the UN Security Council that pioneered the modern system of international relations," she said. "Unfortunately, it threatens to become not just an incident, but a new American tradition."

"We believe that the US is thus destabilizing not just Russian-American relations, but the global international order as well," Zakharova added.

Washington’s actions concerning Russia’s diplomatic property violate fundamental diplomatic immunity provisions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman said.

"Diplomatic immunity, particularly the immunity of diplomatic facilities refers to the rules of the game enshrined in international law," she said. "Even when the most acute crises break out, these rules allow countries to maintain civilized interaction. This is the key phrase - even when the most acute crises and wars break out and diplomatic relations are severed. This is what the diplomatic immunity was introduced for," the Russian diplomat added.

"How are you supposed to build dialogue and relations if you partner violates agreements after having accepted them, being a subject of international law?" Zakharova said.