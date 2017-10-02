UN counter-terrorism chief says agency will help countries only upon request

UNITED NATIONS, October 2. /TASS/. The United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office will provide assistance to specific countries only upon request from their governments, UN Under-Secretary-General of the Office of Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov, told TASS.

"We work only upon request," the agency chief stressed. "Otherwise, imposing something on somebody would violate the rules and practices of the UN General Assembly."

According to Voronkov, there are "quite a few" such requests. "As a rule, the issue at hand is co-financing some projects," he explained. "I believe this is a fitting policy, which makes both parties responsible for obtaining specific results."

"A lot of work lies ahead, a lot of aspirations have been expressed," Voronkov noted, adding that at the moment the UN is implementing over 300 programs to sponsor the fight against terror.