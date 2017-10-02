Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin arrives in Turkmenistan

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 02, 14:03 UTC+3 ASHGABAT

Last time Putin visited Turkmenistan in December 2012

Share
1 pages in this article

ASHGABAT, October 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived on Monday in Turkmenistan for an official visit to expand bilateral relations.

The Russian president is expected to meet with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov to discuss key issues in the development of bilateral cooperation on political, trade-economic, scientific-educational and cultural-humanitarian trajectories, as well as topical regional issues, the Kremlin press service said earlier. A number of bilateral documents are to be signed following the talks.

Read also

Gazprom does not plan to resume gas purchases in Turkmenistan

Last time Putin visited Turkmenistan in December 2012, while the Turkmen leader was in Russia on a working visit last November. This year, the leaders have talked three times over the phone.

In the run-up to Putin’s visit to Ashgabat, the Russian government approved draft agreements between Russia and Turkmenistan on development of cooperation in tourism and agriculture. Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, who visited Turkmenistan in mid-September, said the parties were preparing a range of interstate, intergovernmental and interagency agreements ahead of the Russian president’s visit, that are expected to bolster bilateral ties.

As of the present moment, Russia and Turkmenistan have more than 120 agreements and treaties in total, the basic of them being the Agreement on Friendship and Cooperation of April 23, 2002 (that replaced a similar document of 1992). Trade and economic cooperation between the two countries is based on the intergovernmental agreements on free trade of November 11, 1992, and on trade and economic cooperation of August 30, 2008. The intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation has been operating since February 2003.Diplomatic relations between Russia and Turkmenistan were established on April 8, 1992.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on Catalan independence referendum
2
Moscow confirms all Russian troops left Belarus after Zapad-2017 drills
3
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police
4
Washington will not tolerate Russia’s military advantage — US military chief
5
Kremlin points to Kiev’s stance as cause for delay in deal on UN peacekeepers in Donbass
6
Putin emphasizes Beijing's "grand success" when greeting China's leader
7
Press review: OSCE to visit Crimea and what Schroeder's appointment offers Rosneft
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама