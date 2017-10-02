Saudi Arabia King to visit Russia on October 5

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The visit of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to Moscow will take place on October 5, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Monday.

"We are waiting for the King’s visit on October 5," Ushakov said.

Last week, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow attaches great importance to the King’s upcoming visit.

Saudi Arabia, one of the Arab world leaders, plays an important role in the Arab affairs, and Russia seeks to maintain dialogue, including when discussing the situation in the Middle East region and in Syria, in particular, he said.

Peskov voiced hope that this visit would give a powerful impetus to developing bilateral relations.