Saudi Arabia King to visit Russia on October 5

Saudi Arabia King to visit Russia on October 5Russian Politics & Diplomacy October 02, 9:36
90% of referendum’s participants vote for Catalonia’s independenceWorld October 02, 1:58
Zakharova: US began campaign not only against RT, but also against TASS and Russian papersRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 01, 17:41
Russian swimmer wins World Cup’s gold in Men 50m FreestyleSport October 01, 17:20
Russian tourists, stuck in Turkey, to be brought home within two days - ministryBusiness & Economy October 01, 16:17
Spanish authorities should begin dialogue with Catalans - Russian senatorRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 01, 15:32
IWF suspends Russia for one year - sourceSport September 30, 19:15
Russian Defense Ministry refutes claims about troops left in Belarus after Zapad-2017Military & Defense September 30, 13:13
Russia’s operation in Syria two years on - victory over terrorism is nearMilitary & Defense September 30, 7:52
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The visit of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to Moscow will take place on October 5, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Monday.
"We are waiting for the King’s visit on October 5," Ushakov said.
Last week, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow attaches great importance to the King’s upcoming visit.
Saudi Arabia, one of the Arab world leaders, plays an important role in the Arab affairs, and Russia seeks to maintain dialogue, including when discussing the situation in the Middle East region and in Syria, in particular, he said.
Peskov voiced hope that this visit would give a powerful impetus to developing bilateral relations.