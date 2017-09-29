Back to Main page
Moscow ready for joint steps with North Korea to settle Korean Peninsula impasse

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 29, 17:38 UTC+3

The talks on the Korea issue were held in Moscow and lasted for about four hours

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Moscow ready for joint efforts with Pyongyang to settle the situation on the Korean Peninsula by political and diplomatic means, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday after consultations between Russian and North Korean diplomats.

Choe Son Hui, director of the North Korean foreign ministry’s North America department, met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and Ambassador At Large Oleg Burmistrov. The talks were held in Moscow and lasted for about four hours.

"The Russian side reiterated its readiness for joint efforts in the interests of settling existing problems of the sub-region by peaceful political and diplomatic means, including in the context of promoting the Russian-Chinese roadmap for the Korean settlement," the ministry said.

The Russian-Chinese roadmap of the Korean Peninsula settlement provides for a double moratorium, i.e. on North Korea’s nuclear and missile activities and on the US’ and its allies’ military exercises.

