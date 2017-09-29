Back to Main page
Lavrov praises Russian-Serbian presidential dialog

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 29, 14:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s top diplomat also welcomed the work of the inter-governmental Russian-Serbian commission

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. A trust-based dialogue between Russian and Serbian presidents encourages developing bilateral cooperation in all fields, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the meeting with his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic on Friday.

Read also
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic

Serbian president confident EU accession will not aggravate relations with Russia

"Our relations are on the rise in all areas," Lavrov said. "Our presidents maintain regular contacts and a trust-based dialogue between them helps to develop cooperation in all fields," he said.

Lavrov recalled that last week he met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s session in New York. "He confirmed commitments reached at the highest level and we stated that all these agreements are fulfilled," he said.

Russia’s top diplomat also welcomed the work of the inter-governmental Russian-Serbian commission for trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation led by Dacic from the Serbian side. "Its work is rather fruitful, trade has been steadily growing."

"Next year, we will have anniversary dates related to the World War II events, we will also celebrate them together," Lavrov said.

The minister stressed that Moscow and Belgrade also closely cooperate as part of the United Nations. "We are moving in a right direction, let’s see today what else we can do," he added.

