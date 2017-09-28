Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow sees Moldova's banning Russian reporter as hostile step

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 28, 20:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On Tuesday, Moldovan Border Police denied an entry of the country’s territory to the Russian reporter Darya Aslamova

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. A ban on entering Moldova for the Russian reporter Darya Aslamova, a correspondent for the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, is a hostile step against the Russian Federation on the part of Moldova’s pro-EU government, Maria Zakharova, the official spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry told a news briefing on Thursday.

"We fully agree with the description of the incident by Moldovan President Igor Dodon as a hostile step against the Russian Federation on the part of the country’s government," she said,

Read also
Dmitry Rogozin

Moldova declares Russia’s deputy PM persona non-grata

"On our part, we immediately turned to the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Mr. Harlem Desir for a professional assessment of the Moldovan authorities’ outrageous actions that undermine the fundamental principles of free speech," Zakharova said. "We also issued a note to the Foreign Ministry of Moldova."

On Tuesday, Moldovan Border Police denied an entry of the country’s territory to the Russian reporter Darya Aslamova who had come to Chisinau for arranging an interview with the country’s President, Igor Dodon. Aslamova had an official invitation from him.

Moldovan authorities have denied entry of the country to Russian political analysts, public personalities, and reporters on many occasions in the past. The list of the Russian media affected by these denials includes, among others, the television channels NTV, Ren TV, LifeNews and others.

At the end of July, the border officials stopped a group of Russian performers who were traveling to Transdniestria, an independence-minded region of the country also known as the self-proclaimed Dniester Republic. The performers were expected to take part in the official events devoted to the 25th anniversary since the start of the peacekeeping operation in Transdniestria.

In August, the government declared Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin a persona non grata.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's S-400 defense systems destroy air targets during military drills
2
Moscow vows to hit back at any aggressive US move against Russian media
3
Russian military deny reports on IS capturing two Russian servicemen in Syria
4
Russia should be prepared for US revenge for success in Syria, expert warns
5
Russian top brass says Idlib airstrikes foil al-Nusra’s efforts to rescue terrorists
6
Russian diplomat warns there will be response if US violates Open Skies Treaty
7
Aeroflot may finance VIM Airlines operations from its funds with compensation
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама