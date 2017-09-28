Russian UN ambassador calls to check data on humanitarian deliveries to Syria

Donbass demands Kiev fully implement law on special statusWorld September 28, 13:35
Russian top brass says Idlib airstrikes foil al-Nusra’s efforts to rescue terroristsMilitary & Defense September 28, 13:14
Press review: Russia-NATO Сouncil frozen and Moscow responds to Kiev’s peacekeeping ployPress Review September 28, 13:00
VIM Airlines CEO, chief accountant taken into custody, Russian detectives sayBusiness & Economy September 28, 12:39
Owner of troubled Russian airline summoned for questioning over fraud — sourceBusiness & Economy September 28, 11:36
Novosibirsk Airport evacuated due to bomb threatSociety & Culture September 28, 11:12
France’s new ambassador to Russia seeks to cultivate bilateral tiesWorld September 28, 10:12
French ambassador confirms preparations underway for Macron's visit to RussiaWorld September 28, 9:13
Putin, Erdogan to discuss Syria in AnkaraRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 28, 9:01
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya has called on the UN to check data on humanitarian cargoes delivered to Syria upon agreement with Damascus.
Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday, he drew attention to discrepancies in relevant statistics cited by UN officials.
Thus, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said that since early August the United Nations has managed to deliver humanitarian cargoes for 280,000 people out of 1.2 million access to whom had been requested from the Syrian authorities. US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley cited these statistics when criticizing Russia’s initiative to stop humanitarian deliveries to Syria from Turkey and Jordan if and when humanitarian access inside the country expands. She said it would leave more than one million people in Syria without vital assistance.
In reply to these remarks, the Russian diplomat suggested the situation with statistics be clarified. "I think this is a task for the new United Nations Under Secretary General. I remember fairly well that last time we discussed the situation in Syria, including humanitarian access, an OCHA (United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs - TASS) official provided convincing data on how many people were receiving relief aid thanks to assistance from the Syrian government. And he spoke not about a hundred thousand people but, as far as I remember, about five million who had received aid thanks to OCHA’s cooperation with the Syrian government," Nebenzya stressed.
"I want to clarify the situation about the figures. I would like to ask Mr. Lowcock to address this matter. Let us synchronize our watches," he said.
According to UN data, more than six years of armed confrontation in Syria have turned more than 6.3 million people into refugees and left 13.5 million in need of humanitarian assistance.
According to Lowcock, more than one million people in Syria are surviving thanks to humanitarian cargoes delivered by trucks across the frontlines but many others are cut off such assistance.