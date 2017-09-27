Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lawmakers urge global community to defend minority rights from Kiev’s language crusade

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 27, 12:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to a new law, instruction in the languages of ethnic minorities will remain only in elementary schools, education in secondary schools, universities will be exclusively in Ukrainian

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia’s upper house, the Federation Council, adopted a statement on Wednesday calling on the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and international parliamentary organizations of Europe to provide an unbiased assessment to Ukraine’s education law.

The document was endorsed by 159 senators. "We call on the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities and the Council of Europe’s commissioner for human rights, and also the parliaments of European countries and international parliamentary organizations in Europe to give an objective assessment to Ukraine’s anti-democratic law and defend the rights of national minorities to study in their native language," the document said.

Read also

State Duma calls Ukraine’s education reform ‘ethnocide of Russian people’

US striving to remove Russian language from Ukrainian schools curriculums

Ukrainian president signs bill limiting use of Russian language on TV, radio

The statement says that urgent measures need to be taken to protect all Ukrainian citizens from discrimination and restore their rights. Kiev’s authorities continue violating human rights and the new law "On Education" runs counter to the country’s constitution and infringes on the interests of its Russian-speaking citizens.

The senators note that the law violates Ukraine’s commitments under the 1995 Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities (FCNM) and the 1998 European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages (ECRML).

"In their drive to thrust Ukrainization (policy of imposing elements of Ukrainian culture) into education, the Ukrainian authorities violated the rights of large national communities living on Ukraine’s territory. The so-called revolution of dignity has led to an explicit violation of human dignity of those who did not support the 2014 coup in Ukraine," the statement stresses.

The Federation Council supports the fair yet harsh assessments of the Ukrainian law by authorities in Bulgaria, Hungary, Greece, Moldova, Poland and Romania, it says.

On Wednesday, Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, also plans to review and pass a draft statement condemning Ukraine’s education law.

Ukraine’s restrictive education statute

On September 25, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko signed a new law on education. According to the legislation, starting from 2018, instruction in the languages of ethnic minorities will remain only in elementary schools, while all educational instruction in secondary schools and in colleges and universities will be exclusively in Ukrainian.

Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Greece and Moldova have voiced concerns over the new law. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis canceled his visit to Ukraine scheduled for October. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Budapest would block any step in the EU that could lead to Ukraine advancing towards European integration.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Washington will not tolerate Russia’s military advantage — US military chief
2
Five field commanders behind attack on Russian military police killed in Syria
3
Topol ballistic missile test launched from range in Russia's south
4
Press review: Russia to fight Western propaganda and Bulgaria talks pipes with Gazprom
5
Over 600 special forces on alert in drills in Russia’s south
6
German ex-chancellor Schroeder approved as Rosneft board chairman — source
7
Kremlin comments on Russia-Turkey deal on S-400 supplies
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама