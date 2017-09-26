Moscow calls on Syrian opposition to get ready for talks with Assad's government

Iran opens criminal case against Telegram Messenger’s founder and CEOWorld September 26, 21:38
LinkedIn fatally losing Russian audience — IT watchdogBusiness & Economy September 26, 21:26
Topol ballistic missile test launched from range in Russia's southMilitary & Defense September 26, 19:59
Greek airline Ellinair ready to repatriate VIM-Avia passengers at its own expenseBusiness & Economy September 26, 19:04
Toro Rosso confirms Pierre Gasly to stand in for Daniil Kvyat for Malaysian Grand PrixSport September 26, 18:41
Russian Foreign Ministry says there is no legal ban on Iran’s missile testsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 26, 18:38
Remote city in Russia's Arctic receives fiber optic link to InternetBusiness & Economy September 26, 18:29
US Senate Committee approves Huntsman as ambassador to RussiaWorld September 26, 18:17
Twitter pledges to move personal data of users to Russia by 2018Business & Economy September 26, 18:15
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met on Tuesday with a delegation of the Syrian National Renewal Movement led by its president Obeida Nahas and called for consolidation of the Syrian opposition for talks in Geneva.
"The sides discussed the entire range of issues of political settlement of the Syrian crisis, including the degree of readiness of the Syrian opposition for a constructive dialogue with the Syrian government on the basis of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254," the Russian foreign ministry said after the meeting.
"The Russian side insistently called to invigorate efforts to form a consolidated opposition delegation representing various opposition groups that could act as a negotiating partner at direct United Nations-brokered talks with the Syrian government delegation in Geneva," the ministry stressed.