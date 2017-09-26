Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow calls on Syrian opposition to get ready for talks with Assad's government

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 26, 19:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Ahmad Jarba

‘Syria Tomorrow’ opposition leader counts on Russia’s role in settling crisis

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met on Tuesday with a delegation of the Syrian National Renewal Movement led by its president Obeida Nahas and called for consolidation of the Syrian opposition for talks in Geneva.

"The sides discussed the entire range of issues of political settlement of the Syrian crisis, including the degree of readiness of the Syrian opposition for a constructive dialogue with the Syrian government on the basis of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254," the Russian foreign ministry said after the meeting.

"The Russian side insistently called to invigorate efforts to form a consolidated opposition delegation representing various opposition groups that could act as a negotiating partner at direct United Nations-brokered talks with the Syrian government delegation in Geneva," the ministry stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin relieves Russian Aerospace commander-in-chief of his duties
2
Russian bombers wipe out terrorist targets in Syria with cruise missiles
3
Russian military gets first batch of cutting-edge electronic warfare operation systems
4
Russian army puts up bridge in record time to deploy heavy arms, aid across Euphrates
5
Topol ballistic missile test launched from range in Russia's south
6
US Senate Committee approves Huntsman as ambassador to Russia
7
Russian Foreign Ministry says there is no legal ban on Iran’s missile tests
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама