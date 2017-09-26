Moscow calls on Syrian opposition to get ready for talks with Assad's government

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met on Tuesday with a delegation of the Syrian National Renewal Movement led by its president Obeida Nahas and called for consolidation of the Syrian opposition for talks in Geneva.

"The sides discussed the entire range of issues of political settlement of the Syrian crisis, including the degree of readiness of the Syrian opposition for a constructive dialogue with the Syrian government on the basis of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254," the Russian foreign ministry said after the meeting.

"The Russian side insistently called to invigorate efforts to form a consolidated opposition delegation representing various opposition groups that could act as a negotiating partner at direct United Nations-brokered talks with the Syrian government delegation in Geneva," the ministry stressed.