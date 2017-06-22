‘Syria Tomorrow’ opposition leader counts on Russia’s role in settling crisis

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Syria’s opposition is placing their stakes on Russia in its efforts to reach a settlement in the country, said Ahmad Jarba, leader of the Syria Tomorrow opposition movement, at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

"There is a need for intra-Syrian dialogue between the opposition and the pro-government forces, and between all forces to search for a settlement," Jarba said. "In this settlement, Russia's role is very important, and we are placing a stake on Russia."

"Today we want to hear your viewpoint on the ceasefire and de-escalation zones," he stressed. "This is crucial for us, and we would like to support this process. We would also like to discuss efforts on backing the Geneva process."

According to the politician, the opposition is determined to "search for joint solutions and this should be political settlement."

"We will also talk about fight against terrorism in Syria as Russia is very preoccupied with the war on terror, and so are we."

Astana talks and the fight against terrorism

"We discussed a number of issues with the (Russian) foreign minister, such as the fight against terrorism, specifically, the IS (Islamic State) and Al-Qaeda (terror groups, outlawed in Russia - TASS)," the politician said.

"We also raised the issues of the upcoming negotiations in Astana, the implementation of the cessation of hostilities and the Geneva process."

Referring to the upcoming meetings in Astana and Geneva, he noted that representatives of the Syria Tomorrow movement will be taking part in these talks under the umbrella of the "Cairo opposition platform."