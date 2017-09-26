Putin relieves Russian Aerospace commander-in-chief of his duties

Iran opens criminal case against Telegram Messenger’s founder and CEOWorld September 26, 21:38
LinkedIn fatally losing Russian audience — IT watchdogBusiness & Economy September 26, 21:26
Topol ballistic missile test launched from range in Russia's southMilitary & Defense September 26, 19:59
Greek airline Ellinair ready to repatriate VIM-Avia passengers at its own expenseBusiness & Economy September 26, 19:04
Toro Rosso confirms Pierre Gasly to stand in for Daniil Kvyat for Malaysian Grand PrixSport September 26, 18:41
Russian Foreign Ministry says there is no legal ban on Iran’s missile testsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 26, 18:38
Remote city in Russia's Arctic receives fiber optic link to InternetBusiness & Economy September 26, 18:29
US Senate Committee approves Huntsman as ambassador to RussiaWorld September 26, 18:17
Twitter pledges to move personal data of users to Russia by 2018Business & Economy September 26, 18:15
MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has relieved Russian Aerospace Commander-in-Chief Colonel General Viktor Bondarev of his duties and dismissed him from service. A corresponding order was published on the official legal information portal.
"To relieve Colonel General Viktor Bondarev, Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces, from the occupied position and dismiss from service," the order says.
Head of the General Staff, First Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces Lieutenant General Pavel Kurachenko was appointed Acting Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces, a defense official told TASS earlier.
The specified order also relieved Deputy Commander of the Black Sea Fleet Vice Admiral Valery Kulikov, Head of the Federal Agency for CIS Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation Lyubov Glebova and head of the Interior Ministry’s Saratov Region Main Directorate Sergey Arenin of their duties.
A total of 17 Federation Council members from executive bodies and six from legislative bodies are to be vested with powers on the basis of the election held on September 10.