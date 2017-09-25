Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia hails Kuwait’s diplomatic efforts in settling Gulf crisis

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 25, 19:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Kuwait has been trying to play a mediator's role since the very beginning of the crisis

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russia hails Kuwait’s mediatory efforts towards restoring unity within the Gulf Cooperation Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday at a reception on the occasion of the Muslin New Year.

Read also
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin assures Russia interested in good relations with all Gulf states

"As you know, Russia has been consistently promoting the initiative of building up trust and security in the Gulf region which has become ever more topical in the recent time," he said. "In the interests of stability in the region, we support Kuwait’s efforts towards restoring unity of the Gulf Cooperation Council."

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt said they were severing relations with Qatar over the latter’s alleged support to terrorism and interference into their domestic affairs. Qatar expressed regret over the ungrounded decision of its Arab neighbors. Later, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt issued a list of demands Doha described as unrealizable and called on them to review the list. Among the demands were to lower the level of diplomatic relations with Iran, to close Al Jazeera television channel, to stop military cooperation with Turkey and get rid of the Turkish military base in its territory.

Kuwait has been trying to play a mediatory role since the very beginning of the crisis.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine involved in illegal arms deliveries to South Sudan — Amnesty International
2
Russian general's death in Syria result of US double-dealing in war on terror — diplomat
3
US-led coalition denies charges of US units leading Syrian 'opposition' through IS lines
4
Russian military deny strike against Syrian opposition units near Deir ez-Zor
5
Kremlin mum on German right’s success, points out Russian right political lightweights
6
Supplies of S-400 systems to Turkey may begin within two years
7
Russian envoy notes US actions in Syria as Washington's true colors on anti-terror policy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама