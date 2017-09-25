Russia hails Kuwait’s diplomatic efforts in settling Gulf crisis

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russia hails Kuwait’s mediatory efforts towards restoring unity within the Gulf Cooperation Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday at a reception on the occasion of the Muslin New Year.

"As you know, Russia has been consistently promoting the initiative of building up trust and security in the Gulf region which has become ever more topical in the recent time," he said. "In the interests of stability in the region, we support Kuwait’s efforts towards restoring unity of the Gulf Cooperation Council."

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt said they were severing relations with Qatar over the latter’s alleged support to terrorism and interference into their domestic affairs. Qatar expressed regret over the ungrounded decision of its Arab neighbors. Later, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt issued a list of demands Doha described as unrealizable and called on them to review the list. Among the demands were to lower the level of diplomatic relations with Iran, to close Al Jazeera television channel, to stop military cooperation with Turkey and get rid of the Turkish military base in its territory.

Kuwait has been trying to play a mediatory role since the very beginning of the crisis.