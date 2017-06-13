Back to Main page
Kremlin assures Russia interested in good relations with all Gulf states

June 13, 14:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russia is interested in good relations with all Persian Gulf countries, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"The Russian side is interested in building good relations with all Persian Gulf countries, in resolving all issues by political and diplomatic means," he said.

He added that this is particularly relevant now in light of the common tasks of combating international terrorism.

Doha, Qatar

Putin's aide assures Russia backs diplomatic settlement to Qatar quagmire

Persons
Dmitry Peskov
Topics
Foreign policy
