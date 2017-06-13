Kremlin assures Russia interested in good relations with all Gulf states

Kremlin stresses Donbass engulfed in civil war, not ‘occupied’ by RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 13, 14:18
MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russia is interested in good relations with all Persian Gulf countries, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.
"The Russian side is interested in building good relations with all Persian Gulf countries, in resolving all issues by political and diplomatic means," he said.
He added that this is particularly relevant now in light of the common tasks of combating international terrorism.