Putin and Nazarbayev praise Astana talks on Syria

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh leader Nursultan Nazarbayev confirmed in a phone conversation that the Astana talks have contributed to the Syrian settlement, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

The sides discussed the prospects of Syrian peaceful settlement after the sixth international meeting on Syria held in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana on September 14-15, the press service said.

"The sides confirmed that the Astana format proved its efficiency, and contributes to cooling down the confrontation and improving humanitarian situation in Syria," it said.

During the conversation, the sides also discussed "some vital issues of bilateral cooperation, including issues of increasing integration in high-tech industrial areas," the Kremlin said. Putin and Nazarbayev also agreed on the schedule of upcoming contacts at various levels.