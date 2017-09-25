Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin and Nazarbayev praise Astana talks on Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 25, 13:26 UTC+3

The presidents discussed the prospects of Syrian peaceful settlement after the sixth international meeting on Syria held in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana on September 14-15

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russia expects progress on Syria de-escalation zones at Astana talks

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh leader Nursultan Nazarbayev confirmed in a phone conversation that the Astana talks have contributed to the Syrian settlement, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

The sides discussed the prospects of Syrian peaceful settlement after the sixth international meeting on Syria held in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana on September 14-15, the press service said.

"The sides confirmed that the Astana format proved its efficiency, and contributes to cooling down the confrontation and improving humanitarian situation in Syria," it said.

During the conversation, the sides also discussed "some vital issues of bilateral cooperation, including issues of increasing integration in high-tech industrial areas," the Kremlin said. Putin and Nazarbayev also agreed on the schedule of upcoming contacts at various levels.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine involved in illegal arms deliveries to South Sudan — Amnesty International
2
Russian general's death in Syria result of US double-dealing in war on terror — diplomat
3
US-led coalition denies charges of US units leading Syrian 'opposition' through IS lines
4
Russian military deny strike against Syrian opposition units near Deir ez-Zor
5
Kremlin mum on German right’s success, points out Russian right political lightweights
6
Supplies of S-400 systems to Turkey may begin within two years
7
Russian envoy notes US actions in Syria as Washington's true colors on anti-terror policy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама