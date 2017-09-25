Russian senator believes German Social Democrats seek to improve ties with Moscow

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. If the bloc consisting of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU) forms a coalition with the Social Democratic Party (SPD), then the country’s policy towards Russia will not change significantly, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs Konstantin Kosachev said. At the same time, he added that if the Green Party entered a coalition, it would not do any good to bilateral relations.

"The only question that remains in Germany concerns the makeup of the future ruling coalition," Kosachev wrote on Facebook. "The large coalition of the CDU/CSU and the SPD will not bring any changes in the policy towards Russia, though the Social Democrats are always more interested in boosting ties with our country, as confirmed by the recent statements of Foreign Minister Gabriel, one of the party’s leaders," the Russian senator added.

He also said that at the same time, if the Green Party entered a ruling coalition, particularly the Jamaica coalition also consisting of the CDU/CSU and the Free Democratic Party, then "it won’t do any good to bilateral relations" because their leaders were highly critical of Russia. Kosachev noted that they "actually have not left, but far-left ultra-liberal views."

"In this regard, the Free Democratic Party seems to be more moderate," the senior Russian senator went on to say. "Judging by the statements made by their leader Christian Lindner, they are committed to the course outlined by the party’s years-long symbol Hans-Dietrich Genscher," Kosachev noted.

In his view, the Alternative for Germany party will not be allowed to become part of the establishment. "However, its presence in the Bundestag will cause any ruling coalition permanent headache, particularly in connection with the country’s policy towards the European Union, the United States and Russia," the Russian senator concluded.

Bundestag elections

Parliamentary elections were held in Germany on Sunday. According to the exit polls conducted by the country’s central TV channels, incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU/CSU bloc has gained as many as 33.2% of the vote. The bloc is followed by SPD with 20.8%, while the right Alternative for Germany party is third, having won around 13.1% of the vote.

The Free Democratic Party has gained around 10.5% of the vote, which is enough for the party to return to the Bundestag after four years of absence. The Green Party has also achieved success garnering about 9,4%.

A total of six parties have made it into the Bundestag for the first time since 1953. The CDU/CSU bloc’s score has gone down about 7.6% when compared to the previous parliamentary elections, while SPD gained 5.7% less votes, showing its worst-ever result.

Experts say that there are two options for forming a ruling coalition, as it could either consist of the CDU/CSU bloc, the Free Democratic Party and the Green Party (the so-called Jamaica coalition) or be formed by the CDU/CSU bloc and the SPD.