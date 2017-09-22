Lavrov: Nuclear-free world goal only pushed further away if present-day realities ignored

UN, September 22. /TASS/. The goal of a nuclear-free world will only be pushed further away without due attention paid to present-day realities that impact strategic stability, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

"The attempts to 'outlaw' the nuclear weapons without taking into account modern realities and turning a blind eye to all the factors that impact the strategic stability today only make this common goal more distant and undermine the consensus regimes of NPT [Non-Proliferation Treaty] and CTBT [Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty]," he told the general debate of the 72nd UN General Assembly.

"Russia is committed to the goal of achieving a nuclear-weapon-free world," Lavrov said.

"Under the existing treaty regimes in the area of arms control and non-proliferation, the complete elimination of nuclear weapons should become the final result of the process of universal and total disarmament ensuring equal and indivisible security."