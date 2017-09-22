Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov: Nuclear-free world goal only pushed further away if present-day realities ignored

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 22, 8:19 UTC+3 UN

Russia is committed to the goal of achieving a nuclear-weapon-free world, Lavrov stressed

Share
1 pages in this article

UN, September 22. /TASS/. The goal of a nuclear-free world will only be pushed further away without due attention paid to present-day realities that impact strategic stability, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

Read also

Top diplomat confirms Russia’s commitment to maintaining Iran nuclear deal

"The attempts to 'outlaw' the nuclear weapons without taking into account modern realities and turning a blind eye to all the factors that impact the strategic stability today only make this common goal more distant and undermine the consensus regimes of NPT [Non-Proliferation Treaty] and CTBT [Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty]," he told the general debate of the 72nd UN General Assembly.

"Russia is committed to the goal of achieving a nuclear-weapon-free world," Lavrov said.

"Under the existing treaty regimes in the area of arms control and non-proliferation, the complete elimination of nuclear weapons should become the final result of the process of universal and total disarmament ensuring equal and indivisible security."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy United Nations Nuclear energy
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat notes shift in attitude towards Russia's proposals at UN General Assembly
2
Russia's top diplomat urges UN to assist in building fair and democratic world
3
NATO secretary general comments on Russian military drills
4
Kim Jong Un compares Trump’s speech to declaration of war, vows tough response
5
US move to quit Iran nuclear deal to send wrong signal to North Korea — Russia’s UN envoy
6
Financial recovery of B&N Bank to last 6-8 months — Central Bank
7
Lavrov and UN chief clarify Russia’s initiative on security mission to Donbass
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама