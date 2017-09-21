Back to Main page
Diplomat confirms Russia ready to support Iraq in fight against IS

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 21, 19:10 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

The diplomat stresses the IS terrorists’ crimes should not remain unpunished

© AP Photo/Felipe Dana

UNITED NATIONS, September 21. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to continue providing assistance to the Iraqi authorities in their fight against the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said.

"We are confident that the ISIL [the former name of the IS - TASS] terrorists’ crimes should not remain unpunished, no matter where they are committed," Gatilov said at a meeting of the UN Security Council, during which a resolution on investigating into the Islamic State’s crimes in Iraq was passed. "We welcome the success that the Iraqi armed forces have achieved in the fight against the ISIL, as well as steps to restore the country’s sovereignty," the senior Russian diplomat pointed out. "We are ready to continue providing political and practical support to the Iraqi leadership," he added.

The new UN Security Council’s resolution stipulates that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres should establish an investigative team to help Iraq’s authorities investigate into the crimes committed by IS militants and bring them to justice. Experts are expected to collect and preserve evidence concerning war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity. The group that will comprise Iraqi lawyers and criminalists, as well as international experts, is expected to be active for two years. A special adviser to the UN secretary general will lead the group’s work.

