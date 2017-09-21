Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia diplomat calls to support countries attacked by IS

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 21, 18:15 UTC+3

A diplomat stresses the world community should respect sovereignty of countries attacked by the Islamic State

Share
1 pages in this article
© Islamic State Group in Sinai, via AP

UNITED NATIONS, September 21. /TASS/. The world community should respect sovereignty of countries attacked by the Islamic State terrorist group, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said on Thursday at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council that passed a resolution on support to a probe onto Islamic State crimes in Iraq.

Read also

Russia's top diplomat vows Islamic State will be defeated

"The Islamic State threat is to be exterminated wherever terrorists are acting and we must do it in a consolidated front. The resolution that has been passed notes the global character of the threat coming from Islamic States and consolidation of Security Council members in countering it," he said, adding that Islamic State can be defeated "only on the solid basis of international law, not ignoring the sovereignty of states that were attacked by terrorists, but, on the contrary, cooperating with such states."

"These are the principles that underlie the operation of the Russian aerospace forces in Syria, which is a key prerequisite of its efficiency," Gatilov noted.

Syrian crisis

"Once again, we call on the secretary general and the member nations to stop supporting the so-called mechanism for collecting evidence in Syria that was set up in violation of the United Nations charter," he said.

Those who initiated "the General Assembly’s illegitimate resolution" on this structure in Syria "did not even consider it necessary to speak with Damascus," he stressed.

The so-called International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism (IIIM) for Syria was set up by a General Assembly resolution in December 2016 to collect evidence against those responsible for the most serious crimes committed in Syria since March 2011.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat believes Morgan Freeman was 'roped in' to be weaponized in anti-Russia crusade
2
Putin says Russian economy overcomes recession
3
US fighter jets escort Russian bombers over Baltic and Norwegian Seas
4
Yandex forecasts industrial revolution in 2020s
5
Diplomat confirms Russia ready to support Iraq in fight against IS
6
Putin talks to Russian Alisa voice assistant, inspects unmanned vehicle created by Yandex
7
China made offer to Rosatom on new nuclear power plant site
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама