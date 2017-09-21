Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Senator says definition of foreign interference may be included in Russia’s legislation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 21, 13:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. A definition of foreign interference in Russia’s domestic affairs may be included in the national legislation, head of the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Temporary Commission on defending state sovereignty and preventing interference in Russia’s internal affairs Andrei Klimov said.

Read also

Putin stresses Russia never interferes in other countries’ domestic policy

"As soon as we started our work, we saw that unfortunately, international law does not offer a definition of foreign interference in a country’s domestic affairs," he said addressing an international conference initiated by the Russian Central Election Commission, dubbed Modern Election Trends in a Multipolar World. "In this regard, we made up a definition in order to facilitate our activities. But I very much hope that in the near future we would be able to describe it in legal terms and include in the Russian legislation," Klimov added.

According to the senator, the commission he heads currently considers "any activities by a foreign state, companies, individuals and groups of individuals, aimed at affecting Russia’s territorial integrity, changing the country’s constitutional order, territorial integrity, domestic and foreign policies, the makeup of federal and local authorities" to be foreign interference.

"At the same time, activities based on agreements with foreign counterparts cannot be considered as foreign interference," Klimov stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia's domestic policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow warns US any shellings of Russian task force by Syrian opposition will be thwarted
2
US fighter jets escort Russian bombers over Baltic and Norwegian Seas
3
Breaking of Idlib siege leaves three Russian servicemen wounded
4
Kremlin shares Defense Ministry's stance on US role in militants’ attack in Syria
5
Moldova’s liberals initiate presidential impeachment
6
Russian warship sails through English Channel
7
Russian Defense Ministry develops electromagnetic gun to counter drones
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама