Russia’s Lavrov meets Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister on margins of UN General Assembly

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Abul Hasan Mahmoud Ali in New York, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On September 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Abul Hasan Mahmoud Ali on the margins of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in New York," the ministry said in a statement adding that the ministers discussed topical issues of the regional and bilateral agenda.

Lavrov heads the Russian delegation to the session of the UN General Assembly, which opened in New York on September 12. The Minister's agenda includes tens of high-level events and bilateral meetings. On September 21, Lavrov will make a speech during the general political discussion of the General Assembly.