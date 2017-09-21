Ukraine motivated to freeze relations with Russia as acute conflict - Kosachev

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Kiev’s refusal of a UN peacekeeping mission in Donbass, a proposal put forward by Russia, has been expected as Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko is determined to keep the relationship with Russia in a state of acute conflict, Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian parliament’s upper house Foreign Affairs Committee, told TASS on Wednesday.

"Undoubtedly, the statement has long been expected, as I am sure the process of peace solution to Donbass is a second priority for Poroshenko. A number one priority is to preserve relations with Russia in a state of acute conflict, at least as a picture for external consumption, which could be endlessly exploited and which could be endlessly parasitized."

The conflict in southeast Ukraine will end up with a pivot in the country’s political situation, when the Ukrainian opposition consolidating day on day would not miss its chance.

"So unfortunately, we cannot expect from current Kiev authorities any common sense and constructive steps in the context of this conflict as well as any readiness for compromises and negotiations," the lawmaker said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko in his address to the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly said that Kiev would refuse Moscow’s proposal to deploy peacekeepers in Donbass. He also opposed presence of Russian representatives in the mission.

On September 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia plans to submit to the United Nations Security Council a resolution on the deployment of a UN mission along the line of engagement in Donbass to ensure safety of the OSCE mission.

Nonetheless, he stressed that deployment of UN peacekeepers could only be possible after weapons withdrawal from the area and upon agreement with the self-proclaimed Donbass republics. Later on, he specified that the mission could be deployed in other areas, not just along the contact line. Kiev insists that the UN forces be deployed primarily on the border of Ukraine and Russia.