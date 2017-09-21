Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Senior diplomat explains why Moscow did not back US declaration on UN reform

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 21, 2:20 UTC+3

Russia did not sign the US-initiated declaration on a UN reform because it is against ready decisions imposed on the countries, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said

Share
1 pages in this article

UNITED NATIONS, September 20./TASS/. Russia did not sign the US-initiated declaration on a UN reform as it believes this process must be the result of intergovernmental negotiations, and because it is against ready decisions imposed on the countries, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov told TASS on Wednesday.

"First of all, the way it all began was unacceptable for us. Everything was done rather behind-the-scenes, with an undertone ‘we have drafted a document, if you sign it you become participants in this process, if not - you are left out in the cold’," he said. "We are not ready to handle matters like this, that is why we refused to participate in this," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Breaking of Idlib siege leaves three Russian servicemen wounded
2
Kremlin brands actor Morgan Freeman ‘victim of emotionally-charged, self-exalted status’
3
Senior diplomat explains why Moscow did not back US declaration on UN reform
4
Russian regions contribute scores of natural stones for memorial to Gulag victims
5
Trump accuses Hillary Clinton of allowing Pyongyang to develop nuclear weapons
6
Top Russian diplomat urges search for diplomatic formula in North Korea problem settlement
7
Russia, Algeria discuss possible deliveries of SSJ-100 aircraft and MC-21
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама