Top Russian diplomat urges search for diplomatic formula in North Korea problem settlement

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 21, 2:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The diplomats met on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov met on Wednesday with Karen Pierce, Director General Political, Foreign and Commonwealth Office, urging search for a political-diplomatic formula in the settlement of the Korean peninsula nuclear issue.

The diplomats met on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

During the consultations, they discussed "a wide range of topical issues on the agenda of the UN Security Council". "Much attention was paid to the situation around the Korean peninsula. Gatilov stressed that the instrument of sanctions to put pressure on the DPRK has been practically exhausted and it is necessary to look for a political-diplomatic formula, in particular using for this a joint Russian-Chinese statement of July 4".

The diplomats also emphasized the importance of cooperation on Syria "given the progress achieved within the framework of the Astana process," the ministry said. "With this in view, Gatilov drew attention to a need for an active support for negotiations on this platform, including in decisions of the UN Security Council," the Foreign Ministry added.

Moscow and Beijing call on the international community to support the Russian-Chinese initiative on tackling the Korean Peninsula problem, the Russian and Chinese Foreign Ministries said in a joint statement on July 4.

"The parties suggest that North Korea should declare a moratorium on nuclear tests and ballistic missile tests as a voluntary political decision, while the US and South Korea should refrain from holding large-scale joint military exercises," the document emphasized. "Concurrently, the opposing sides begin negotiations and affirm new principles in relationships, including the non-use of force, renunciation of aggression, peaceful coexistence, the desire to exert efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula for the sake of a comprehensive settlement of all issues, including the nuclear one."

The parties urge the international community "to support the above-mentioned initiative paving the way for resolving the problems of the Korean Peninsula," the statement said.

