Putin, Erdogan may have telephone conversation soon — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 20./TASS/. The Russian and Turkish presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, may have a telephone conversation and may meet in the near future. Details of their possible contacts are discussed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Wednesday.

Peskov said he would later give additional information on details of the upcoming conversations.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Turkish president said at the Global Business Forum in New York that he planned to have a telephone conversation with President Putin on Monday, and to meet with the Russian leader on Thursday next week. Erdogan said he wanted to discuss with Putin the situation around the Syrian settlement as well as purchase of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems.