Putin, Erdogan may have telephone conversation soon — Kremlin

Putin, Erdogan may have telephone conversation soon — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 20, 21:39
Lavrov offers condolences to Mexican people over deadly earthquakesRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 20, 21:01
UN Security Council passes resolution on peacekeeping reformWorld September 20, 20:14
UN peacekeepers should use force only for self-defense — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 20, 20:01
Breaking of Idlib siege leaves three Russian servicemen woundedMilitary & Defense September 20, 19:00
Ukraine's president requests UNSC to deploy UN mission to Donbass as soon as possibleWorld September 20, 18:30
Diplomat believes Morgan Freeman was 'roped in' to be weaponized in anti-Russia crusadeRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 20, 18:02
Russian lawyer blasts ‘medieval’ efforts by UK Paralympic athletes to fake handicapSport September 20, 17:36
Aftermath of powerful earthquake in MexicoWorld September 20, 17:28
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 20./TASS/. The Russian and Turkish presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, may have a telephone conversation and may meet in the near future. Details of their possible contacts are discussed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Wednesday.
Peskov said he would later give additional information on details of the upcoming conversations.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Turkish president said at the Global Business Forum in New York that he planned to have a telephone conversation with President Putin on Monday, and to meet with the Russian leader on Thursday next week. Erdogan said he wanted to discuss with Putin the situation around the Syrian settlement as well as purchase of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems.