Prince Albert praises ties between Monaco and Russia

MONACO, October 4. /TASS/. Friendship and understanding between Monaco and Russia are rewarded, Monaco’s Prince Albert II said in an exclusive interview with TASS Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"The relations are splendid which can be proved by recent years’ diverse events and, particularly, by the Year of Russian Culture in Monaco" held in 2016, he said.

"I think that there is a partnership, true friendship and understanding [between the two countries] and that has been rewarded in many fields," Prince Albert II said.

The prince greeted participants of Monaco Days in Russia due on October 4-6 in Moscow.

"I would like to say welcome to all participants of the Monaco Days in Russia," he said. "I think one can learn about various aspects of life in the Principality, both from the point of view of its economy and from the point of view of tourism."

Among numerous events, an economic forum and bilateral tourism meetings will be on the agenda of Monaco Days in Russia.