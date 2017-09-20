Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat believes Morgan Freeman was 'roped in' to be weaponized in anti-Russia crusade

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 20, 18:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Veteran Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, who made a video calling on the Americans to defend themselves from Russia, was actually roped into the anti-Russia crusade

Share
1 pages in this article
Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman

© Yui Mok/PA via AP

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Veteran Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, who made a video calling on the Americans to defend themselves from Russia, was actually set up, while those behind this escapade will soon be revealed, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook on Friday.

Read also
Morgan Freeman

Kremlin brands actor Morgan Freeman ‘victim of emotionally-charged, self-exalted status’

"Morgan Freeman has been roped in, just like Colin Powell [he served as US Secretary of State in 2001-2005 - TASS] was," she noted. "I believe this is another story about the end justifying the means. However, we will know who is behind this story sooner than we knew about the true contents of the infamous test tube [on February 5, 2003, at a meeting of the UN Security Council, Colin Powell demonstrated a test tube containing some white powder, claiming that it was a sample of the chemical weapons developed in Iraq, which, in the US state secretary’s view, explained the need for a military operation against Baghdad. Eventually, no trace of chemical weapons was found in the country - TASS].

At the same time, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added that it was not the first time when the "Russian threat" myth was being used by some forces to achieve their goals.

"Recently it became known that the Obama administration had been wiretapping Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort based on a secret court decision," Zakharova noted. "The wiretapping activities continued after the election. Do you understand what Russia has to do with it? Right, the goal is to legitimize the post-election lawlessness," she wrote.

The Russian diplomat also said that "without an external factor, it would become a new Watergate, while with the hype over ‘foreign interference’, the story gained a national security aspect."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat believes Morgan Freeman was 'roped in' to be weaponized in anti-Russia crusade
2
Gazprom plans talks on ‘western route’ supplies in China soon
3
Kremlin: Support for fictitious 'successor’ in poll shows Russians trust Putin’s HR policy
4
Kremlin brands actor Morgan Freeman ‘victim of emotionally-charged, self-exalted status’
5
Germany 'takes note' of Trump’s statement on North Korea
6
Trump accuses Hillary Clinton of allowing Pyongyang to develop nuclear weapons
7
Russia may build 115,000-tonne aircraft carriers by 2020
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама