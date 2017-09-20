Back to Main page
Kremlin brands actor Morgan Freeman ‘victim of emotionally-charged, self-exalted status’

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 20, 14:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In his video the actor is calling upon Americans to defend themselves against Russia for allegedly attacking the US

Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman

© Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the press that the Kremlin does not take a recent video seriously made by Morgan Freeman that calls upon Americans to defend themselves against Russia because it allegedly attacked the US. Peskov believes that Freeman is "the victim of an emotionally-charged, self-exalted status."

Read also

Putin blasts 'worthless' allegations of 'Russian aggressiveness'

"Many performing artists easily succumb to becoming victims of emotional strain with no real information about the real state of things," he stressed. "They become victims of an emotionally-charged, self-exalted status, an extension of some sort of McCarthyism, I would say. It fades away over time."

Peskov emphasized that the Kremlin does not consider this video a threat. "This can hardly be taken seriously, because it is obvious that such phenomenon has no real informational basis, it’s purely emotional," he concluded.

Dmitry Peskov
