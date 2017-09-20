Kremlin brands actor Morgan Freeman ‘victim of emotionally-charged, self-exalted status’

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the press that the Kremlin does not take a recent video seriously made by Morgan Freeman that calls upon Americans to defend themselves against Russia because it allegedly attacked the US. Peskov believes that Freeman is "the victim of an emotionally-charged, self-exalted status."

"Many performing artists easily succumb to becoming victims of emotional strain with no real information about the real state of things," he stressed. "They become victims of an emotionally-charged, self-exalted status, an extension of some sort of McCarthyism, I would say. It fades away over time."

Peskov emphasized that the Kremlin does not consider this video a threat. "This can hardly be taken seriously, because it is obvious that such phenomenon has no real informational basis, it’s purely emotional," he concluded.