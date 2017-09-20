No Russian president will let Crimea secede from Russia in future — ex-German chancellorWorld September 20, 15:06
Russia, Algeria discussing supplies of SSJ-100, MC-21 aircraftBusiness & Economy September 20, 14:52
Kremlin: Support for fictitious 'successor’ in poll shows Russians trust Putin’s HR policyRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 20, 14:49
Belarusian president comments on military cooperation with RussiaMilitary & Defense September 20, 14:24
Kremlin brands actor Morgan Freeman ‘victim of emotionally-charged, self-exalted status’Russian Politics & Diplomacy September 20, 14:07
Kremlin expects Lithuanian president to change view on Zapad-2017 drillsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 20, 13:46
Russia still has to agree on two points for Arctic shelf expansionBusiness & Economy September 20, 13:44
Belarussian military at Zapad-2017 exercise achieves goals set — LukashenkoWorld September 20, 13:29
Infantino congratulates Russia’s Sorokin on being elected to FIFA CouncilSport September 20, 13:10
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the press that the Kremlin does not take a recent video seriously made by Morgan Freeman that calls upon Americans to defend themselves against Russia because it allegedly attacked the US. Peskov believes that Freeman is "the victim of an emotionally-charged, self-exalted status."
"Many performing artists easily succumb to becoming victims of emotional strain with no real information about the real state of things," he stressed. "They become victims of an emotionally-charged, self-exalted status, an extension of some sort of McCarthyism, I would say. It fades away over time."
Peskov emphasized that the Kremlin does not consider this video a threat. "This can hardly be taken seriously, because it is obvious that such phenomenon has no real informational basis, it’s purely emotional," he concluded.