Russia waited for long with its tit-for-tat response to US — Lavrov

NEW YORK, September 20. /TASS/. Russia waited for long with its tit-for-tat response to actions by the previous US government, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an exclusive interview to TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman and AP Vice President John Daniszewski on Tuesday.
"We waited for very long with our ‘tit’ in response in response to [former US President Barack] Obama’s ‘tat’. I think I answered the question about what is the mood on both sides and being serious people, responsible people - and I feel Rex Tillerson is one of them - I hope that we can draw conclusions on where we are now and understand where we want to be," the Russian top diplomat said after talks with his US counterpart.
The Russian Foreign Minister met with the US Secretary of State on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. According to Lavrov, bilateral relations were among issues raised during the talks.