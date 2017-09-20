Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia waited for long with its tit-for-tat response to US — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 20, 8:01 UTC+3 NEW YORK

"I hope that we can draw conclusions on where we are now and understand where we want to be," the Russian top diplomat said after talks with his US counterpart

Share
1 pages in this article

NEW YORK, September 20. /TASS/. Russia waited for long with its tit-for-tat response to actions by the previous US government, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an exclusive interview to TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman and AP Vice President John Daniszewski on Tuesday.

"We waited for very long with our ‘tit’ in response in response to [former US President Barack] Obama’s ‘tat’. I think I answered the question about what is the mood on both sides and being serious people, responsible people - and I feel Rex Tillerson is one of them - I hope that we can draw conclusions on where we are now and understand where we want to be," the Russian top diplomat said after talks with his US counterpart.

The Russian Foreign Minister met with the US Secretary of State on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. According to Lavrov, bilateral relations were among issues raised during the talks.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia has no doubt that US can do something destructive to North Korea — Lavrov
2
Russian top brass calls on US to not hamper Damascus’ fight against terrorism
3
Zapad-2017 exercise puts Russian army’s "nervous system" to test
4
Situation with Russian, US diplomatic missions stabilized — Tillerson
5
Both Washington and Moscow not satisfied with bilateral relations — Lavrov
6
Russian, US military coordinate plans to retake Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor — Lavrov
7
Russia to defend nuclear deal at P5+1 meeting with Tehran — Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама