Some of UN peacekeeping missions can be optimized, Russia's top diplomat says

UN, September 20. /TASS/. A number of UN peacekeeping missions can be made more efficient, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday after talks with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

"I think that it is generally possible to economize regarding a wide array of peacekeeping missions. I don’t mean closing those missions everywhere, I mean bringing those missions into a more efficient, more cost-saving condition, without affecting the way they fulfill their mandates," he said.

The Russian foreign minister said the UN peacekeeping potential should be used with maximum efficiency.

"There is room for discussion. Peacekeeping is one of UN’s most efficient instruments, [even] with all its setbacks, which, probably, exist in every undertaking. There is no limit to perfection," he added.