Russia, US agree to preserve Ryabkov-Shannon format of dialogue

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 20, 6:20 UTC+3

The latest Ryabkov-Shannon meeting took place on September 11-12 in Helsinki

UN, September 20. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington will preserve the format of dialogue between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Under Secretary of State Thomas Shannon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday.

"Among other things, we agreed to preserve the Shannon-Ryabkov mechanism of regular contacts. They will coordinate their next meetings," Lavrov told reporters.

The latest Ryabkov-Shannon meeting took place on September 11-12 in Helsinki. The sides failed to reach any practical agreement on bilateral issues, but, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russia and the United States were able to clarify positions on a number of issues.

