Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia interested in bringing ties with US back to normal

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 20, 6:19 UTC+3

"We did not launch this spiral of not-quite-positive reciprocal measures, and we are interested in returning back to the normal state of our bilateral affairs," Russian Foreign Minister said

Share
1 pages in this article

UN, September 20. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and the United States need to be mended, and Moscow is interested in this, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday after talks with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

"It is clear that we need to fix these ties," he told reporters. "We did not launch this spiral of not-quite-positive reciprocal measures, and we are interested in returning back to the normal state of our bilateral affairs."

Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump signed into law a bill toughening US sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea. The bill ‘Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act’ legalized restrictive measures imposed on Russia by the Obama administration.

On July 28, Moscow offered Washington to cut down the diplomatic and technical staff at the U.S. embassy and other legations in Russia by September 1 to the level of full parity with the size of the personnel at Russian diplomatic missions in the U.S., or 455 persons in all.

On August 31, the US authorities demanded that Moscow closed by September 2 its Consulate General in San Francisco, the trade mission in Washington and its office in New York.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia has no doubt that US can do something destructive to North Korea — Lavrov
2
Russian top brass calls on US to not hamper Damascus’ fight against terrorism
3
Zapad-2017 exercise puts Russian army’s "nervous system" to test
4
Situation with Russian, US diplomatic missions stabilized — Tillerson
5
Both Washington and Moscow not satisfied with bilateral relations — Lavrov
6
Russian, US military coordinate plans to retake Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor — Lavrov
7
Russia to defend nuclear deal at P5+1 meeting with Tehran — Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама