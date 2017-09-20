Meeting of Russian, US leaders could be useful in evaluating ties — Lavrov

NEW YORK, September 20. /TASS/. A meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States on the sidelines of November’s APEC summit in Vietnam, could be useful in evaluating the bilateral dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

In an exclusive interview to TASS Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman and AP Vice President John Daniszewski, Lavrov said that the two leaders met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg .

"They will have an additional opportunity, if both presidents take part in the APEC summit in early November in Da Nang, Vietnam," the minister said during the interview, which took place shortly after his meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

"I’m sure that if the two leaders will be in one place, at one time, it would be quite useful to hold such a meeting and see what progress we made at the level of top diplomats, at the level of mechanisms established by our deputies," he said.

‘The dialogue goes on, it is not easy, it concerns bilateral problems that were scrutinized by our deputies," he said. "The dialogue also concerns strategic stability issues. A meeting took place in Helsinki, there were intra-departmental delegations from both sides with the participation of the military, with the participation of special services. Problems in this domain exist, and they need to be solved.".