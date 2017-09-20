Trump’s speech at UN General Assembly ‘of note’ - Lavrov

ECHR rules not to revise its judgement on Beslan hostage taking caseWorld September 19, 19:18
UN, September 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s speech at the UN General Assembly was of note due to the declared support to the principles of sovereignty and equality in international affairs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"President Trump’s speech was of note. Probably, in many aspects, it was intended not only for the foreign audience, but also for the domestic one," the minister said. "Very clearly formulated support for the principles of sovereignty and equality in international affairs attracted attention, and so did the declaration that the US wants to be a role model, does not seek to teach anyone about the way they should live, to impose this or that path [of development] on anyone, to respect the way of life that nations choose for themselves."
"That’s an interesting declaration, but we should see how these words will be translated into practical actions," he said.