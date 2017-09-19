Syria, Ukraine in focus of meeting between Russian, Hungarian top diplomats

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The situation in Ukraine and Syria were in focus of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s meeting with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, on the sidelines of the United General Assembly in New York, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The sides "expressed concern over the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada’s (parliament) law on education which restricts the rights of national minorities to receive education in their native language," the ministry said.

The two ministers also "discussed the current state of and prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation in the light of agreements reached during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest on August 28, 2017," the ministry noted.

The two top diplomats "also exchanged views on a number of issues of the United Nations activities and pressing international problems, including the situation in the Middle East and Syria," the ministry added.