Russian, Israeli diplomats discuss situation in Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Situation in Ukraine was in focus of a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin and Alexander Ben-Zvi, Director of the Eurasia Department and Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The sides exchanged views on integration and interstate processes within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), including in Central Asia. Special attention was focused on the situation in Ukraine," the ministry said.

Apart from that, the two diplomats discussed issues of the bilateral Russian-Israeli agenda.