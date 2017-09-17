Back to Main page
Putin congratulates Kyrgyz President Atambayev on birthday

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 17, 18:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian President also noted Atambayev’s contribution to the development of constructive cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Kyrgyzstan’s counterpart, Almazbek Atambayev, on his birthday and hailed his contribution to the strengthening of strategic partnership between the two states, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

"Your activities as president aimed at solving Kyrgyzstan’s pressing socio-economic development tasks and consolidating its international positions have helped you to earn respect among your fellow countrymen and high authority abroad," Putin said in his congratulatory telegram.

He also noted Atambayev’s contribution to the development of constructive cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and other multilateral structures.

Putin wished the Kyrgyz president good health, happiness, prosperity and success.

The latest talks between the two presidents took place in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi on September 14. Putin noted upwards dynamics in trade and in other cooperation areas. Atambayev, in turn, said he planned to have more meetings with the Russian president before his office term expired in December 2017.

Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan will be held on October 15, 2017. The current head of state, Almazbek Atambayev, cannot run for another office term as the law prohibits to hold the office for more than one six-year term.

