Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Turkmenistan prepare Putin’s visit to Ashgabat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 17, 15:12 UTC+3 ASHGABAT

Turkmenistan and Russia are preparing actively for this visit, speaker of the Russian parliament’s upper house Valentina Matviyenko told

Share
1 pages in this article

ASHGABAT, September 17. /TASS/. Speaker of the Russian parliament’s upper house Valentina Matviyenko confirmed preparations for Russian president’s visit to Turkmenistan.

"As you know, we are working now on a visit of the Russian president to Turkmenistan, which will be of great importance for further development of relations between our peoples and countries," she told reporters after a meeting with speaker of Turkmenistan’s Mejlis Akdzha Nurberdyeva on Sunday.

"Turkmenistan and Russia are preparing actively for this visit, draft intergovernmental, interstate and inter-ministerial agreements, and, of course, meetings and negotiations between leaders of our countries, documents, which will be signed, the agreements will give a new impetus to development of our relations," she said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin on Monday to inspect Zapad-2017 exercise
2
Russia refutes Pentagon's statement about strike on Syrian opposition
3
US Dept's idea to place UN peacekeepers at Russia-Ukraine border lacks logic - speaker
4
Russia, Turkmenistan prepare Putin’s visit to Ashgabat
5
Zapad-2017 military exercise aims to repel simulated aggression against Russia, Belarus
6
Lavrov, Tillerson discuss Syria by phone — Russian Foreign Ministry
7
Second stage of Russian-Chinese naval exercise to involve 11 ships, 2 submarines
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама