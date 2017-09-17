Russia, Turkmenistan prepare Putin’s visit to Ashgabat

Putin on Monday to inspect Zapad-2017 exerciseMilitary & Defense September 17, 15:25
ASHGABAT, September 17. /TASS/. Speaker of the Russian parliament’s upper house Valentina Matviyenko confirmed preparations for Russian president’s visit to Turkmenistan.
"As you know, we are working now on a visit of the Russian president to Turkmenistan, which will be of great importance for further development of relations between our peoples and countries," she told reporters after a meeting with speaker of Turkmenistan’s Mejlis Akdzha Nurberdyeva on Sunday.
"Turkmenistan and Russia are preparing actively for this visit, draft intergovernmental, interstate and inter-ministerial agreements, and, of course, meetings and negotiations between leaders of our countries, documents, which will be signed, the agreements will give a new impetus to development of our relations," she said.