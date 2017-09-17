US Dept's idea to place UN peacekeepers at Russia-Ukraine border lacks logic - speaker

Putin on Monday to inspect Zapad-2017 exerciseMilitary & Defense September 17, 15:25
ASHGABAT, September 17. /TASS/. Speaker of the Russian parliament's upper house Valentina Matviyenko says she does not see logic in the suggestion of the U.S. Department of State to locate the UN peacekeepers at the border between Russia and Ukraine.
"I cannot see any logic in this suggestion," she told reporters.
According to her, Russia's President Vladimir Putin earlier told the Foreign Ministry to ask UN for deployment of peacekeepers in the zone of the Donbass conflict.
"Today, in Donbass, at the line of engagement continues working the OSCE million," the speaker continued. "And peacekeepers are necessary there to provide security for OSCE, because OSCE does not have an option of armed guard for those who participate in the mission.".