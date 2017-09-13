Russian, Finnish prime ministers to discuss joint economy projects on September 21

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Finland’s Prime Minister Juha Sipila will discuss joint economic projects on September 21 in St. Petersburg. "The prime ministers will discuss major issues of Russian-Finnish cooperation, study the implementation of joint infrastructural, energy, industrial and high-technology projects and share opinions on other issues of common interest," the press service of the Russian cabinet of ministers reported.

It was noted that Medvedev and Sipila, who is coming to Russia on a working visit, will also speak at the opening ceremony for the XVIII Russian-Finnish cultural forum dubbed "100 Images of Culture." The forum is devoted to the 100th anniversary of Finland’s state independence and will be held at the St. Petersburg State Capella.