Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow envoy says talks with US counterpart not without disputes on issues like INF

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 12, 18:59 UTC+3

The sides did not discuss North Korea and Syria

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

HELSINKI, September 11. /TASS/. Russia and the United States remain divided over the Intermediate Nuclear Force Treaty, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the media after two days of consultations with US Under-Secretary of State Thomas Shannon.

"The talks were not without debates and clashes of opinion," he said. "In particular, discussions revolved around such issues as the INF treaty and themes that we find ever more worrisome - the emergence of attack weapons in space, where the American side is unequivocally moving."

Read also

German foreign minister warns New START and INF Treaties termination will affect Europe

Lavrov believes he managed to find understanding with Tillerson on INF Treaty

Analyst explains what US sanctions against Russia might mean for INF treaty

US shuns constructive discussion of INF Treaty — Lavrov

"We warn it that such actions will entail destructive effects," Ryabkov said.

In his opinion "in some aspects Russia and the United States have opportunities for practical progress." However, at this point it is too early to discuss them "because extra efforts and thorough research by experts will be required before it can be stated that progress is obvious."

In July 2014 the United States for the first time accused Russia of violating the INF treaty. Washington has since repeated its charges again and again, but Moscow invariably rejected them. Russia makes counter-accusations against the United States of being in breach of the INF treaty.

Also, Moscow said in the past more than once that Washington had never made any specific charges over compliance with the INF treaty. Under that agreement the partakers pledged not to produce, test or deploy ground-launched ballistic or cruise missiles having a medium range (of 1,000 kilometers to 5,500 kilometers) and shorter range (of 500 kilometers to 1,000 kilometers).

The diplomat went on to say that the issue of North Korea was not discussed. 

"The agenda did not include any regional subjects," he noted, saying that neither North Korea nor Syria was discussed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia test-launches intercontinental ballistic missile RS-24
2
Russian Defense Ministry develops electromagnetic gun to counter drones
3
Russia to supply nearly 50 MiG-29 fighter jets to Egypt
4
Diplomat sees no out-of-court settlements to return Russian diplomatic property in US
5
Russian upper house speaker comments on sanctions against North Korea
6
Diplomat vows Moscow won’t turn blind eye to arrest of Russians at US request
7
Kremlin: Russia guided by its own interests when approving UN resolution on North Korea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама