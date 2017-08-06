Lavrov believes he managed to find understanding with Tillerson on INF Treaty

Lavrov explains to Tillerson Russian counter-measures to US sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 06, 14:36
MANILA, August 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday he believed that he had found understanding at a meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on the need of organizing a dialogue on the issues of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).
"We talked about the need to organize a professional, de-politicized and pragmatic dialogue on the issues of intermediate-range missiles," Lavrov said after a meeting with Tillerson on the sidelines of the ASEAN regional forum in Manila.
"It seemed to me that we had found understanding with the US Secretary of State and instructions to our experts will be given," Lavrov said.
Lavrov said that other issues of strategic stability had been touched upon during his meeting with Tillerson. "All limits set by the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty are to be fully reached by February 2018. A relevant bilateral mechanism is to ensure that the signatories fulfil their liabilities," the Russian top diplomat noted.