Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin spokesman says status of UN mission in Donbass yet to be determined

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 12, 16:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Peskov said Putin’s conversation with Merkel about the deployment of peacekeepers came "in the furtherance of talks that have been going on to find compromises"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has declined to say whether Russia will offer up its military to participate in a possible UN peacekeeping mission in Donbass.

Read also

Putin agrees peacekeepers may be stationed away from engagement line in Donbass

"I cannot say this at the moment since the (mission’s) status has not yet been determined," the Kremlin spokesman said. "Nobody has dismissed the possibility of deploying certain peacekeepers, certain missions," Peskov said, referring to President Vladimir Putin’s saying certain arms for the OSCE mission in Ukraine had been discussed.

"But as this is not quite within the realm of this organization, there is no personnel eligible for this, no prerequisites, no respective guidelines, these discussions have not yielded any results," he noted.

Peskov said President Vladimir Putin’s conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the deployment of peacekeepers came "in the furtherance of talks that have been going on to find compromises." "The Russian side has repeatedly demonstrated its consistent position - flexible, yet based on the Minsk agreements," Peskov emphasized.

In a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday, President Vladimir Putin agreed it might be possible to deploy UN peacekeepers not just along the engagement line in Donbass.

Read also

Kiev should discuss UN peacekeepers’ deployment with Donetsk, Lugansk — Kremlin

Germany backs initiative to deploy UN peacekeepers to Donbass

Kremlin comments on initiative to deploy UN peacekeepers to Donbass

Russian senator says deploying peacekeepers to Donbass plugs all loopholes for Kiev

"In response to Angela Merkel’s ideas the Russian leader expressed a readiness to complement the functions of the UN mission described in the Russian draft of the proposed UN Security Council’s resolution," the Kremlin’s press service said. "It is presumed that the UN personnel responsible for guarding the OSCE monitors may be performing its functions not only along the line of disengagement, but at other places where the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission inspectors may be visiting in line with the Minsk package of measures."

Putin set out the Russian initiative in detail for creating a special UN mission for safeguarding the OSCE monitoring mission.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia test-launches intercontinental ballistic missile RS-24
2
Jehovah's Witnesses appeal Russian decision on declaring them extremist organization
3
Lavrov and Tillerson to meet at UN General Assembly session
4
Russia to supply nearly 50 MiG-29 fighter jets to Egypt
5
Syrian army completing defeat of IS in northern, southern Deir ez-Zor— Defense Ministry
6
Ex-Soviet leader Gorbachev calls to create civil society in Russia
7
Turkey ready to assist Myanmar refugees — Erdogan
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама