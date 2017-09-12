PM Medvedev congratulates Lebanese counterpart on successful operation against extremists

Senior eats berries, uses leaves to keep warm in week-long battle to survive Siberian wildSociety & Culture September 12, 15:06
GORKI, September 12./TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has congratulated his Lebanese counterpart Saad Hariri on a successful operation to liquidate extremist groups in Lebanon.
"Our countries are facing all problems of the present-day world, including terrorism. Within this context, I would like to congratulate you on a successful completion of an operation to liquidate extremist groups on the territory of your country - this is very important, "Medvedev said at talks with Hariri. He said "Russia is ready to keep bolstering anti-terrorist cooperation and cooperation in other sensitive spheres".