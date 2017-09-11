Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Crimea elections confirm its integration into Russian legal system, says region leader

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 11, 16:39 UTC+3 SIMFEROPOL

According to the Crimean leader, the elections in the region proceeded "honestly and democratically, in a calm atmosphere"

Share
1 pages in this article

SIMFEROPOL, September 11. /TASS/. The elections in Crimea on the single election day on Sunday, September 10, confirm that the peninsula has integrated into the legal system of Russia, region’s head Sergey Aksyonov said on Monday.

"The election campaign, the process of voting and the expression of will by Crimean residents have once again demonstrated that Crimea is fully integrated into the political and legal system of Russia," Aksyonov wrote on Facebook on Monday.

Regional parliamentarians were elected in two constituencies. The winners were United Russia Party’s Irina Chernenko and Oleg Marchenko.

Read also
A view of Konstantinovsky Fort and the Sevastopol Bay in Crimea

Crimea fully integrates in Russia, region's head says

According to the Crimean leader, the elections in the region proceeded "honestly and democratically, in a calm atmosphere".

"No violations that could have affected the results were fixed. The voter turnout was modest on the average, like across Russia on the whole, but this is an expected situation, usual for by-elections," Aksyonov said.

"By the way, the voter turnout in gubernatorial elections in some Russian regions is lower than in Crimean by-elections," the region’s leader said.

Elections of various levels were held in 82 out of Russia’s 85 regions on Sunday, except for St. Petersburg, Ingushetia and the Magadan region. Sixteen constituent regions elected their heads and six others chose lawmakers of legislatures, while additional elections to the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, were held in single-seat constituencies in Kingisepp and Bryansk. During 5,800 election campaigns at regional and municipal levels some 36,700 seats are to be filled. Besides, 230 referendums of local level were held. A total of 42 parties and six public associations took part in the polls.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Crimea and Sevastopol
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey ready to assist Myanmar refugees — Erdogan
2
Putin says nation’s economy gaining momentum, Russians to reap its benefits
3
Moscow announces more tit-for-tat moves on US diplomatic missions in Russia
4
Russian economy becoming less dependent on energy prices — PM Medvedev
5
Diplomat says US must leave Syria
6
US military presence in Syria violates international law — Lavrov
7
Ukraine presses charges against Saakashvili for resisting police while breaching border
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама