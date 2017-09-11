Crimea elections confirm its integration into Russian legal system, says region leader

SIMFEROPOL, September 11. /TASS/. The elections in Crimea on the single election day on Sunday, September 10, confirm that the peninsula has integrated into the legal system of Russia, region’s head Sergey Aksyonov said on Monday.

"The election campaign, the process of voting and the expression of will by Crimean residents have once again demonstrated that Crimea is fully integrated into the political and legal system of Russia," Aksyonov wrote on Facebook on Monday.

Regional parliamentarians were elected in two constituencies. The winners were United Russia Party’s Irina Chernenko and Oleg Marchenko.

According to the Crimean leader, the elections in the region proceeded "honestly and democratically, in a calm atmosphere".

"No violations that could have affected the results were fixed. The voter turnout was modest on the average, like across Russia on the whole, but this is an expected situation, usual for by-elections," Aksyonov said.

"By the way, the voter turnout in gubernatorial elections in some Russian regions is lower than in Crimean by-elections," the region’s leader said.

Elections of various levels were held in 82 out of Russia’s 85 regions on Sunday, except for St. Petersburg, Ingushetia and the Magadan region. Sixteen constituent regions elected their heads and six others chose lawmakers of legislatures, while additional elections to the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, were held in single-seat constituencies in Kingisepp and Bryansk. During 5,800 election campaigns at regional and municipal levels some 36,700 seats are to be filled. Besides, 230 referendums of local level were held. A total of 42 parties and six public associations took part in the polls.